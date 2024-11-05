IMDA celebrates seventh birthday as membership passes 1,500 independent car dealers

The Independent Motor Dealers Association is celebrating its birthday today, having been founded on this day seven years ago.

The trade body was set up by legendary car dealer Umesh Samani on November 5, 2017 and has grown to more than 1,500 members in the years since.

The organisation provides members with access to over 60 partners, many of whom are exclusive to the IMDA.

It also offers as free legal advice, DVLA support and an aftersales group, all adding value that would normally only be for larger groups.

Reflecting on the past seven years, Samani said: ‘It is amazing, when we started out seven years ago who would have thought we would get to this position today, I can only thank the partners who have supported us each year.

‘Thank you to the founders committee and the current committee for all the efforts they put in behind the scenes, as well as of course the members who have joined and support each other with their advice and knowledge.’

Since it’s last anniversary, the IMDA’s membership has grown by over 30% with more than 500 new dealers signing up.

Samani’s work with the association was recognised at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards, where he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement prize.

Stuart Saunders co-founder and current treasurer of the IMDA added ‘The association was formed to help likeminded independent motor dealers, who quite often are left without a voice or support, we wanted to change that.

‘This is just the beginning, and we will work away to ensure the IMDA continues to grow and provide more support, services and a voice for our members.’