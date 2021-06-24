Independent car dealers look for ways to simplify processes following challenging year

Independent car dealers are looking to simplify processes in their business following the challenges on 2020, according to one warranty provider.

Handler Protect has seen hundreds of dealers join its network in the last year, and it said a large proportion have chosen to switch from a self-funded warranty scheme as they look for ways to take the pressure off their own dealership team.

In the first half of 2021, it has already had 287 new dealers sign up to offer its used car warranties to their customers.

It warned that the average sum it had paid out for claims was £707.88 so far this year, and that on average the date first contact was made for a claim after a warranty was taken out was 97 days.

According to CEO Lloyd O’Connor, one of the benefits its dealers report is having the extra customer service from his claims team so dealerships can continue selling.

He said: ‘We’ve had hundreds of new independent car dealers join us since the pandemic began, looking for not only ways to take some pressure off their business but a warranty partner that could offer a great service to their customers.

‘In 2021 alone 287 new dealers have signed up, telling us they appreciate working with a business that protects them as much as their customers.

‘We don’t upsell or bombard their customers, we’re simply there when they need us with an extra layer of customer support.

‘The main benefit for dealers is we don’t ever recommend that a customer goes to them with an issue, and we will work to resolve it without our partners needing to get involved wherever possible.’