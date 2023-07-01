Industry leaders express deep sadness as revolutionary car designer Peter Horbury dies at 73

Global automotive industry leaders have shared their condolences and sadness at the news that car designer Peter Horbury had passed away.

In the early hours of July 1st, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley posted online that the Volvo and Lotus designer who had used ‘the power of design to transform and modernise Volvo globally’.

Horbury had worked in the car industry for more than 40 years and only in January 2023 had been promoted to a senior design role within Geely, parent company to Volvo and Lotus.

He became famous for taking Volvo through its revolutionary change from boxy to sleek curves that would define the brand for decades to come.

Once Volvo was bought by Geely in 2009, Horbury was asked to set up the Geely Design Studios across the world.

He worked with various different manufacturers, starting his career with Chrysler UK and working for Ford in America between 2004 and 2009.

Jim Farley praised Horbury for his remarkable talent and passion, writing: ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Horbury. Our heart and condolences go out to his family.

‘Peter was a remarkable design leader, perhaps best known for using the power of design to transform and modernise Volvo globally.

‘He was an incredible advocate for Lincoln & Ford Motor Company’s Premier Automotive Group brands during his time with us and will long be remembered as someone whose remarkable wit matched his tremendous talent and passion for delivering truly beautiful cars and trucks for millions of people around the world.’

Ex-chairman of Ford of Europe, Steven Armstrong, posted on LinkedIn: ‘Very sad to hear of the passing of Peter Horbury.

‘I spent many hours working and laughing with Peter at Volvo and Ford, great designer and a lovely man. RIP.’

David Hilton, ex-Bentley head of design among other brands, also wrote on LinkedIn: ‘Truly sad news today, our industry definitely feels the rift from the loss of Peter.

‘He is a great example of the ‘power of design’ in our business.’