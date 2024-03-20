Industry shocked after BMW Group Park Lane announces passing of managing director Chris Learmonth

Messages of condolences have poured out from across the industry following the news that BMW Group Park Lane managing director and motor industry stalwart Chris Learmonth has died.

The Park Lane MD had been in the position since 2016 but had a long career in car dealerships also working for brands including Ford Retail Group and Inchcape.

The BMW flagship store posted on social media this morning with a statement that reads: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague, Chris Learmonth, Park Lane managing director.

‘We know everyone who had the good fortune to know him and work with him will be as shocked as we are about this news and Chris will be deeply missed.

‘On behalf of everybody at Park Lane we would like to offer his family and everybody close to him our deepest condolences.’

BMW Group, which owns the Park Lane dealership, told Car Dealer: ‘Everyone who had the good fortune to know and work with our friend and colleague Chris will be as shocked as we are about this news.

‘He will be deeply missed. On behalf of everybody at BMW Group we would like to offer his family and everybody close to him our deepest condolences.’

Of the comments and posts already approaching 100 in just an hour after the news broke, many have said what an influential leader Learmonth was and said their career wouldn’t have been what it was without him.

It is currently unknown what led to the BMW Park Lane boss’s death.

Photo credit: LinkedIn/Chris Learmonth