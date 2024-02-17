Inquest opens into death of Sytner car dealer whose stabbed body was found in river

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a car salesman whose stabbed body was found in a river.

Louie Mussenden, who was 30 and worked for BMW Sytner in Maidenhead, disappeared on November 24 from his home in the town and was last seen getting on a train to London.

According to the Slough and South Bucks Observer, he apparently didn’t have his keys, phone or wallet and a search was subsequently launched.

Essex Police found his body on November 28 in a river near Tollesbury Marina in Maldon. He had suffered a chest stab wound.

Investigations were conducted by both Essex and Thames Valley police forces, and his family issued a statement via Thames Valley Police on December 4, saying: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for our amazing son, Louie.

‘Warm, friendly and quick-witted, with an infectious smile and a wonderfully wry sense of humour, Louie was liked and loved by all who knew him.

‘Louie gained a master’s degree in civil engineering and combined his academic ability with athleticism, strength and stamina, and was a black belt kickboxer.

‘His adventurous spirit led him to a six-month solo trip across South America where he climbed to the peak of the Andes.

‘It is tragic to have lost Louie at age 30 just as he was building his career with great colleagues at BMW Sytner Maidenhead. We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for all the support they have given us during this most difficult of times.

‘Rest in peace Louie, we will forever miss you.’

An inquest was opened at Berkshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday (Feb 15), and assistant coroner Alison McCormick was reported by the Slough and South Bucks Observer as saying a post-mortem examination had determined that a provisional cause of death was drowning with a stab wound to the chest.

A full inquest will be held at a future date.

Image credit: Family handout