Log in

News

International Motors launches B-ON electric brand in UK with 25 dealers planned

  • International Motors Limited (IML) has acquired UK distribution rights for B-ON
  • B-ON is a German electric LCV brand with two models now offered in UK
  • IML intends to open 25 new dealers by the end of 2023
Advert

Time 11:06 am, June 21, 2023

International Motors Limited (IML) has said it plans to open a 25-strong dealer network selling the electric LCV brand B-ON this year.

The company has secured the exclusive distribution rights to sell the German electric LCV brand in the UK, and aims to quickly establish a foothold in the EV delivery van market.

IML intends to open 25 dealers by the end of the year and is on the hunt to add more in 2024 and beyond.

Advert

The company – which is also the UK distributor for Isuzu, Subaru and GWM Ora – is on the search for urban locations to open dealerships.

Franchisees will sell the B-ON Max and Giga models in Box and Pure trim levels – two vehicles which are designed for last-mile electric deliveries.

Box trim comes fitted with a large cargo box, while Pure comes as a chassis-only allowing for bespoke conversions.

Advert

The B-ON e-LCV range was launched in Germany in 2017 and the company has so far sold 23,000 vehicles.

Deutsche Post DHL has been a major customer taking more than 20,000 vehicles for its fleet.

B–ON UK business development manager, Ian Armstrong, said: ‘International Motors Limited is delighted to introduce the German B–ON brand to the UK market.

‘With our extensive expertise in automotive distribution and a deep commitment to sustainability, we are confident that the B–ON franchise will revolutionise the electric light commercial vehicle landscape in the United Kingdom.

‘We are actively seeking forward-thinking dealerships to join us on this exciting journey, and together, we will shape the future of last-mile delivery across the UK.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51