International Motors launches B-ON electric brand in UK with 25 dealers planned

International Motors Limited (IML) has said it plans to open a 25-strong dealer network selling the electric LCV brand B-ON this year.

The company has secured the exclusive distribution rights to sell the German electric LCV brand in the UK, and aims to quickly establish a foothold in the EV delivery van market.

IML intends to open 25 dealers by the end of the year and is on the hunt to add more in 2024 and beyond.

The company – which is also the UK distributor for Isuzu, Subaru and GWM Ora – is on the search for urban locations to open dealerships.

Franchisees will sell the B-ON Max and Giga models in Box and Pure trim levels – two vehicles which are designed for last-mile electric deliveries.

Box trim comes fitted with a large cargo box, while Pure comes as a chassis-only allowing for bespoke conversions.

The B-ON e-LCV range was launched in Germany in 2017 and the company has so far sold 23,000 vehicles.

Deutsche Post DHL has been a major customer taking more than 20,000 vehicles for its fleet.

B–ON UK business development manager, Ian Armstrong, said: ‘International Motors Limited is delighted to introduce the German B–ON brand to the UK market.

‘With our extensive expertise in automotive distribution and a deep commitment to sustainability, we are confident that the B–ON franchise will revolutionise the electric light commercial vehicle landscape in the United Kingdom.

‘We are actively seeking forward-thinking dealerships to join us on this exciting journey, and together, we will shape the future of last-mile delivery across the UK.’