SLM Norwich becomes GWM Ora’s first dealership in Norfolk

SLM Norwich has become GWM Ora UK’s first dealership in Norfolk.

The appointment makes it GWM Ora’s ninth official sales and service centre in the country and is part of the manufacturer’s wider network growth strategy, as it plans to have around 20 sales and service sites by the end of 2023.

SLM Group, which has 12 sites, will start sales of the Ora Funky Cat First Edition from the dealership, but aims to open more showroom locations as GWM Ora expands its operations across the UK.

More model variants of the Ora Funky Cat are set to launch later this year, followed by a premium saloon model launching early next year.

GWM Ora UK MD Toby Marshall said: ‘The GWM Ora brand has very ambitious plans in the UK, and one of our key focus areas this year is ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place to create a solid foundation for future brand expansion.

‘With GWM Ora’s new models on the horizon and a growing product portfolio, retailers such as SLM will play a vital role in ensuring we can deliver the right level of customer service as the brand grows in the UK.’

SLM Group director Jason Barlow added: ‘We are delighted to welcome the GWM Ora brand to our retail site in Norwich.

‘As a business, we understand the importance of offering exciting new sustainable brands to our customers across East Anglia.

‘We’re certain that GWM Ora’s highly specified Funky Cat, with its unique personality and premium fit and finish, is a winning formula.’

The Delft Way showroom boasts a 3,000 sq ft floor space with two new Ora Funky Cat demonstrators that will be offered to customers for short-term and longer, 24-hour test drives