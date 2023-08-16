Introducing Sales Link from JATO: revolutionising automotive sales analytics

In the competitive world of automotive sales and with a emergence of new brands to tempt car shoppers, staying ahead of the competition requires more than just intuition; it demands insightful data-driven decisions.

That’s where Sales Link from JATO comes into play, a free insights solution designed specifically for franchised car dealers.

But what does the service actually have to offer? Here is what bosses told Car Dealer…

Unleash the power of data

Gone are the days of making educated guesses based on limited information. Sales Link empowers your dealership or automotive enterprise with unparalleled access to a wealth of up-to-date sales data from across the industry.

Dive deep into market trends, competitor performance, vehicle demand, and customer preferences – all at your fingertips.

Real-time insights, real-time advantage

In today’s dynamic market, timing is everything. Sales Link ensures you’re always ahead of the curve by delivering real-time insights.

Make strategic decisions as trends evolve, enabling you to adjust your inventory, pricing, and marketing strategies instantly for maximum impact.

Easy-to-use interface

Sales Link is designed with you in mind. Its user-friendly interface makes navigating complex data a breeze. With intuitive dashboards and customisable reports, you can effortlessly extract the information that matters most to your business.

Whether you’re a seasoned data analyst or a sales manager, Sales Link ensures you can harness its power without a steep learning curve.

Competitor analysis redefined

Understanding your competition is key to gaining a competitive edge. Sales Link’s advanced competitor analysis tools allow you to benchmark your performance against other dealers.

Identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities that you can leverage to position your dealership strategically.

Customer-centric insights

Tailoring your offerings to meet customer demands has never been easier.

Sales Link provides insights into customer preferences, helping you predict trends, understand buying behaviours, and deliver the vehicles and features that resonate most with your target audience.

Unrivalled data accuracy

At JATO, data accuracy is our top priority. Sales Link draws from JATO’s vast database, which is renowned for its precision and reliability.

Trust in the numbers that drive your decisions, knowing that they’re backed by industry-leading data experts.

Join the revolution

Don’t let your automotive business fall behind the curve. Join the ranks of successful dealerships and enterprises that rely on data from JATO to transform their sales strategies. Embrace data-driven decision-making and experience the difference first-hand.

Seize the opportunity to revolutionise your automotive sales analytics with Sales Link from JATO. It’s free for franchised dealers.

Visit our website or contact us today to schedule a demo and see how Sales Link can propel your business toward unparalleled success.

Your future in the automotive market starts now, with Sales Link from JATO.