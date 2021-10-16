Isuzu UK boss tells how dealer network expansion is vital to deliver expected levels of customer service

The boss of Isuzu UK has said its dealer network expansion is vital to meet customer expectations of service.

Managing director William Brown was speaking after the Chorley Group became the latest dealer appointment, opening at its Ackhurst Road branch on October 1 and following the launch of the new D-Max earlier this year.

Sixteen dealers have joined the franchise so far this year – the most appointments in a single year since the original Isuzu D-Max was launched in 2012.

It takes the overall number of Isuzu dealers in the UK to 105.

Other key appointments in the north have included Tees Valley in Darlington, Adam Purves in Galashiels and Livingstone Motor Group in Hull.

They have been joined by Equi-Trek in Sheffield, Close Motor Company in Peterborough, Nunns of Grimsby and Rawlinson in Suffolk.

Livery Dole in Exeter was also appointed, along with Hunt Forest Group, which opened sites in Ventnor and Blashford, as were Oliver Landpower in Tingewick and Devonshire Motors in Barnstaple.

Brown said: ‘The sales success and positive reaction surrounding the All-New Isuzu D-Max has been both rewarding and challenging, with demand currently outstripping supply.

‘However, with our plans for growth over the coming years, it was vital to have an expanded dealer network in place to deliver the standards of service that our current and future customers expect from the pick-up professionals.’

Chorley Group managing director Adam Turner said: ‘As a multi-brand dealer group, we have vast experience of the way the partnership between a brand and dealership works.

‘However, from day one we have been blown away by the simplicity, professionalism and speed that the Isuzu team have worked with.

‘From our initial contact on LinkedIn, the team have been incredible, enabling us to get the brand up and running in record time.

‘These are very exciting times for Isuzu, and we are proud to be a part of the journey.’