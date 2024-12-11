It was on a Townstarry Night: Nissan dealer gets festive by supporting Santa walk

Chorley Group has been getting into the festive spirit by helping a Christmas charity walk to raise £40,000.

The Lancashire-based dealer group partnered with the annual ‘Jingle All The Way’ Santa walk, which saw more than 1,400 Father Christmases tackle a gruelling 15 mile course.

In the absence of sleighs, that are no doubt having their annual servicing before their biggest job of the year, Chorley Group supplied a number of Nissan vans to help the event go smoothly.

Townstar and Primastar demonstrators acted as support vehicles carrying supplies and medical equipment, with their drivers assisting with traffic management during the event.

The route saw the army of Santas go from Chorley town centre to the top of Rivington Pike in the West Pennine Moors and back again.

All the money raised is to be donated to Derian House – a hospice which offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 babies, children and young people across the North West.

Local businessman and community ambassador for the hospice, Neil Hailwood, founded Jingle All The Way in 2012 in memory of a close friend’s son who passed away at a young age.

He said: ‘What a weekend! To think we had more than 1,400 people dress up as Santa and walk 15 miles was just incredible. The sea of red was a beautiful thing. A huge thank you to Chorley Group for supporting us.’

A number of well-known faces could be spotted amongst the participants – including Paralympic powerlifter Olivia Broome, Britain’s Got Talent comedian Steve Royle, and Chorley-born Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.

Robson Broomhead, corporate centre manager at Chorley Group, said: ‘The Jingle All The Way Santa walk is a fantastic fixture in Chorley’s annual calendar of events and we were delighted to be involved.

‘It’s great that a substantial sum of money was raised for a good cause and well done to everyone who took part!’

Mick Croskery, Head of Income Generation at Derian House, said: ‘Thank you to every single Santa who helped us in this record-breaking Jingle all the Way for Derian House.

‘The event has become a beloved community tradition that brings everyone together to support the hospice.’

Chorley Group has been a Nissan franchisee since 1994, increasing its representation from a single dealership in Chorley to a multi-outlet operation with further branches in Blackpool, Burnley, Preston and Wigan.

Picture by Steve Salmon Photography