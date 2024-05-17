It’s deadline day for Car Dealer Power 2024 so don’t miss your chance to have your say!

Today is deadline day for the Car Dealer Power 2024 survey!

If you want to have your say about your suppliers as well as the car manufacturers you’ll have to hurry up, as we’ll be closing our grand survey at midnight tonight (May 17).

We’ve had more entries than ever this year since Car Dealer Power 2024 was launched in February, demonstrating just how important Car Dealer Power is in the motor industry.

These awards are unique because they’re voted for by those who matter the most – you, the dealers. It only takes a few minutes to fill out the form, so don’t miss out!

Last year, we received well over 1,000 entries, with winners and highly commended firms named in 19 supplier categories, as well as the best car manufacturers to represent and the Car of the Year also being revealed.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all supplier sectors are covered, allowing dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

This year sees the same number of supplier categories – check out the details below.

After the survey closes tonight, the winners and highly commendeds for 2024 will be decided, with the results revealed via a special video on our website on Wednesday, June 26, so don’t delay – vote today!

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for car dealers to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to suppliers to the automotive trade.

‘They can also vote for their favourite car of the year, even if it’s from a brand they don’t represent, because it’s all done anonymously.

‘I’m really looking forward to the results night – it’s shaping up to be a remarkable awards event.’

Any car dealer can vote in the awards, and independents can skip to naming who they reckon are the best suppliers.

In 2023, the MG4 was named the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – as voted for by dealers no matter what brand they represented – with the ID. Buzz and BMW i7 being highly commended.

Meanwhile, in the manufacturers section, Toyota made a stunning rise to the top of the table, knocking Kia off the perch after three consecutive wins.

Kia finished second and BMW third, while Honda was the biggest riser, leaping by 15 places from 21st in 2022 to sixth last year.

Jaguar was named the worst manufacturer to represent for the second year running.

The Car Dealer Power 2024 categories

Suppliers

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers that help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Manufacturers

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

You can watch the video of last year’s awards below: