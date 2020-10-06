Jaguar has given its XF saloon and estate models a much needed mid-life update and revised its XE small saloon for 2021.

The BMW 5 Series-rivalling XF gets fresher looks on the outside, a brand new interior, major tech upgrades and a new engine range.

Following on from the recently revealed F-Pace and the updated XE and F-Type in 2019, the XF gets a smartened up appearance.

There’s a new front bumper with larger air intakes and there’s a wider front grille. The grille itself features a mesh design made up of Jaguar’s heritage ‘lozenge’ logo.

LED headlights are standard across the range with upgraded ‘Pixel LED’ lights and directional indicators reserved for the options list, while at the rear there’s a new bumper and darkened light surrounds.

Jaguar has ditched the old car’s interior and replaced it with a better made and more interestingly designed one.

It’s very similar to the interior fitted to the recently updated F-Pace SUV, with an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen using Jaguar’s latest Pivo Pro software taking centre stage.

The Pivo Pro system can take over-the-air updates and the XF also gets a ClearSight rear view mirror – tech that debuted on the second-generation Range Rover Evoque.

Safety tech has been upgraded too with a ‘Clear Exit Monitor’ (that alerts passengers to approaching cars or cyclists when exiting the car) and all XFs get a 3D parking camera.

The interior also features better quality materials including real wood and metal detailing, and active road noise cancellation.

All engines are 2.0-litres with one 202bhp mild-hybrid diesel and two petrols in 247 and 296bhp flavours.

The new diesel uses a 48V lithium-ion battery pack mounted under the boot floor, giving 130g/km of CO2 and a claimed 57.2mpg figure.

All engines come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive on the diesel. The entry-level petrol comes with rear-wheel drive while the range topping P300 petrol only gets all-wheel drive.

For the mid-life update, the range has been trimmed down from 64 to 28 derivatives. There are S, SE and HSE trims with sportier R-Dynamic versions as well, while the Sportbrake only comes in SE and HSE and R-Dynamic versions.

Prices for the saloon start at £32,585 for the D200 rear-wheel drive S saloon and rise to £44,760 for the P300 AWD R-Dynamic HSE. The Sportbrake ranges from £35,990 to £46,610.

Meanwhile, Jaguar has also updated its XE small saloon for 2021.

There’s a new 201bhp 2.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel and Jag’s Pivo Pro system debuts, along with minor design tweaks like a new steering wheel.

Prices for the 2021 XE start at £29,635.