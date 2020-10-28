Jaguar has added overhauled its baby E-Pace SUV with a series of styling and tech updates and added a new plug-in hybrid version.

Jaguar ditched the old E-Pace’s heavy old platform and installed the new Range Rover Evoque’s lighter one.

That has allowed for the new plug-in hybrid powertrain to be fitted as the platform was designed for electrification.

So, just like the Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e plug-in hybrids, the E-Pace P300e uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 107bhp electric motor, a 15kWh battery and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jaguar has hidden the battery pack under the boot floor, and unlike the new F-Pace P400e PHEV, the E-Pace’s electric motor is on the rear axle. Despite this different set-up, both plug-in SUVs are all-wheel drive.

When fully charged, the E-Pace can manage 34 pure electric miles, return a claimed 141mpg and 44g/km of CO2. Meanwhile, 0-60mph takes just 6.1 seconds.

A zero-to-80 per cent top-up takes 30 minutes when connected to a public ‘rapid’ charger. A 7kW home wallbox charge will take about an hour and 30 minutes, while a three-pin plug socket will take just under seven hours.

Along with the new plug-in hybrid, the E-Pace gets a raft of updates including new front and rear bumpers, a new grille design and new LED headlights.

Inside, material quality has been improved and Jaguar has installed JLR’s new Pivo Pro infotainment system and touchscreen.

Apart from the entry-level 161bhp diesel and P300e PHEV, all engines are electrified with a mild-hybrid system and all-wheel drive.

The all-wheel drive system is on-demand so for the most part the E-Pace drives along with the engine powering the front wheels to save fuel consumption.

However, the new range-topping P300 Sport mode gets an active driveline set-up which can also send 100 per cent of the engine’s power to either rear wheel.

The range kicks off at £32,575 – a £2,000 premium over the old E-Pace – for the entry-level E-Pace diesel, rising to £47,545 for the P300 Sport. The P300e kicks in at £45,995 and rises to £50,860.

Jaguar updates F-Pace SUV with new look and plug-in hybrid power