Jaguar has introduced a special edition version of its popular F-Type designed to provide the ‘perfect antidote’ to the UK’s most depressing day of the year – Blue Monday.

Called the F-Type Reims Edition, it gets an appropriately named new paintjob: this particular shade called French Racing Blue.

Limited to just 150 cars, it’s based on a choice of either P300 or P450 models with rear-wheel-drive and will only be sold in the UK.

As well as the paint job, the Reims Edition gets 20-inch alloy wheels and the black pack fitted as standard, which adds gloss black side vents, Jaguar logos and grille surround.

Inside it gets the ebony interior combination with the interior black pack fitted to complement the exterior, which sees various parts switched out for gloss black versions. It also gets the fixed panoramic roof, heated seats and the climate pack, which adds two-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, said: “With the F-Type Reims Edition we’re able to take the most advanced sports car we’ve ever produced, imbue it with a little bit of Jaguar racing heritage and deliver our customers even more value and exclusivity.

“For just 150 UK customers, and in the enormously important year for Jaguar’s sports car history, the F-Type is more enticing than ever.”

The Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition is available to order now, with prices starting at £58,950 for the P300 and £71,450 for the P450. Deliveries will begin in March.