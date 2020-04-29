They’re never backward in coming forward…

Car Dealer Magazine founder James Baggott, Big Mike and James Litton share their thoughts on the coronavirus crisis affecting dealerships – and you can read them for free in the latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine.

They’ve got plenty to say and they’re simply not to be missed. You can download the free magazine by following the links at the bottom of this story to get reading now on your desktop, phone or tablet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world has changed – so you need to make sure that you change as well

Our founder reflects on two enforced hospital stays – one of them at the height of the pandemic – and his unending gratitude towards the NHS staff who looked after him. As such, he tells how keeping a positive state of mind is crucial in these uncertain times, and how vital it is to be pro-active.

First I was shaking hands, now I’m shaking my head

The mere process of greeting someone or agreeing on something has changed, and Big Mike fears that it won’t be back to normal any time soon – which is a big shame when such a simple gesture has come to mean so much…

Be nimble and smart and you’ll thrive once we’ve got past this apocalypse

Automotive retail consultant James Litton is brutally frank: the dealers who fail now were probably going to fail anyway. But he also sees glimmers of light in the short term and thinks even the base-case scenario over the next few months may not be as devastating as feared.

How can you read Car Dealer Magazine?

It’s really easy to download the magazine. You’ll find it on online magazine platform Issuu and embedded on the Car Dealer website itself. The easiest way to access it is by clicking on the digital magazine at the top of this page.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Alternatively, click here to download it in PDF form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each edition is released.