Jan 22: Zahawi admits ‘careless’ tax error; Coronation plans revealed; Raab defends behaviour; Alfa unveils Tonale plug-in hybrid

Nadhim Zahawi admits paying settlement to HMRC after ‘careless’ tax error

Nadhim Zahawi has admitted he paid a settlement to HM Revenue & Customs after a “careless and not deliberate” tax error related to his father’s shareholding in YouGov.

The embattled Tory party chairman has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid HMRC a seven-figure sum to end a dispute, with Labour calling for him to be sacked.

The former chancellor released a statement on Saturday to ‘address some of the confusion about my finances’, but opposition parties said important facts had been left out and demanded an independent probe.

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King’s coronation weekend

A balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a concert featuring global stars and a day of volunteering will all form part of celebrations for the King’s coronation.

The palace has revealed new details on plans for events that will take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Labour would extend windfall tax to prevent rising bills in April – Reeves

Labour would toughen up the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and stop the energy price cap from rising this spring to help millions through the cost-of-living crisis, Rachel Reeves has vowed.

In a keynote speech at the Fabian Society Conference, the shadow chancellor set out her party’s climate transition plans, promising they would be ‘pro-worker, pro-business and pro-climate’, while condemning ideologues who believe there is a choice between going green and going for growth.

Millions are facing a 40 per cent increase in their energy bills come April, when Government support becomes less generous, Ms Reeves warned.

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Dominic Raab says he always ‘behaved professionally’ as bullying probe continues

Dominic Raab insisted he has always ‘behaved professionally’ as he declined to comment on the status of the bullying inquiry against him.

Eight formal allegations have been levelled against the Deputy Prime Minister and are being investigate by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

Mr Raab said he is ‘always mindful’ of his behaviour but makes ‘no apologies for having high standards’ when asked whether he has changed how he deals with others.

Labour urges probe of claim BBC chair ‘helped Johnson arrange guarantee on loan’

Labour is calling for an investigation after claims that the BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 weeks before he was recommended for the job by the then-prime minister.

The party has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following a report in The Sunday Times that Tory donor Richard Sharp was involved in talks about financing Mr Johnson when he found himself in financial difficulty in late 2020.

Mr Sharp introduced multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had proposed to act as the then-PM’s guarantor for a credit facility, to the Cabinet Secretary, according to the newspaper.

Alfa Romeo announces pricing for new Tonale plug-in hybrid

Alfa Romeo has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of its Tonale SUV with the Italian brand announcing the model will be priced from £44,595.

Joining the mild-hybrid Tonale that arrived in the UK last year, this Plug-in Hybrid Q4 model expands the model’s range further, and is the first plug-in hybrid to be offered by Alfa Romeo.

It is hoped the model will prove a success in the fleet market, which Alfa Romeo has been absent from for some years.

Weather outlook…

Today will be cloudy and windy in the north-west with outbreaks of rain, these heavy at times. Largely dry and bright in the south-east once any fog clears, but it will be rather chilly, the BBC reports.

Tonight will stay cloudy in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northern and western England with patchy rain or drizzle in places. The southeast will be largely clear, but with fog in places. Tomorrow will be another cloudy day in the north and west, with some patchy rain or drizzle possible. The south-east will continue bright and chilly after any mist and fog lifts.

