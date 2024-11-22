Auto Trader backs new and used car markets to grow next year despite mounting challenges

The new car market will rise slightly next year despite manufacturers and dealers dealing with a number of new challenges.

That is is according to fresh research from Auto Trader which is forecasting around 1.98m UK registrations in 2025.

That figure represents a 2% rise on 2024’s 1.94m, even though manufacturers and retailers will be battling stricter regulatory targets, uncertain brand loyalty, and increased competition for market share.

If the forecast is correct, 2025 will be the fourth consecutive year of growth, despite still being 14% down on pre-pandemic levels, with 2.31m registrations recorded in 2019.

Auto Trader’s experts say that this year, the new car market returned to ‘push’ dynamics, albeit to a lesser extent than pre-pandemic levels, with discounts rising to 9% in October, up from 7.4% 12 months earlier.

Despite this, EV market share in 2024 is predicted to reach just 18%, short of the 22% ZEV requirement.

Meanwhile, private new car sales are expected to be down 27% this year at 740,000 units, compared to 2019’s circa 1 million, making it the lowest level in over two decades.