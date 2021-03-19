Owners of electric vehicles are being offered the chance to slash their costs thanks to a new partnership between Jardine Motors and Zoom EV.

Zoom EV offers a range of electric vehicle services to clients, which Jardine Motors customers will now be able to access too through this package.

The companies have come together to offer an exclusive EV bundle that saves money while providing access to essential services.

Customers purchasing an electric vehicle from one of Jardine Motors’ dealerships will receive a 12-month Jardine Zoom EV Bundle.

The package will give them access to offers, discounted subscriptions and aftercare support across public charging networks.

They will also offer home charging solutions, EV home energy solutions and nationwide parking, with charging infrastructure available.

The Jardine Zoom EV Bundle includes both public and home charging as well as specialist EV energy tariffs.

When parking in public, the scheme offers drivers preferential rates at thousands of charging points nationwide.

Meanwhile, at home, they can choose between two smart home charging units which will enable them to monitor their usage and set up off peak charging, with Zoom EV specific rates available.

EV energy tariffs will allow punters to power their EV for free with SSE’s Fix and Drive tariff, which provides renewable energy and gives customers up to 8,000 miles per year.

The service also includes 20 per cent off pre-booked parking at selected locations and 24/7 Accident aftercare support.

Matt Wrigley, marketing and innovations director for Jardine Motors, said: ‘We have partnered with Zoom EV to give customers access to essential services while helping them transition to an electric vehicle and providing an exceptional customer journey.

‘Along with the Jardine Zoom EV Bundle, customers are supported by a team of trained EV experts in our business.

‘They work across the brands we represent, to answer customers’ questions and give them specialist advice or guidance on where to access useful information such as grant schemes and incentives and cost savings calculators.

‘Ultimately, we want to make owning an electric vehicle a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for our customers and position ourselves as the dealer of choice.

‘Working with Zoom helps us achieve this.’

Greg Fairbotham, Zoom’s founder and CEO, added: ‘The journey of transitioning to an electric vehicle can be daunting.

‘Customers want to understand where they can charge and park when they’re on the move and then when they’re at home.

‘We designed our bundle to address these key questions and provide an easy and seamless journey whilst also adding value to customers by offering Zoom specific rates that they can’t get anywhere else’.