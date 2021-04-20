Jardine Motors Group has been chosen to sell the exclusive Automobili Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT in London and the south.

Automobili Pininfarina London clients will be able to spec the car in Cambiano, with the vehicle poised to be handcrafted from this summer. No more than 150 of them will be made.

The Automobili Pininfarina London team is also giving them the chance to view it in person, as the Battista Anniversario will be visiting the UK as part of a world tour later this month.

Jardine Motors Group chief executive Neil Williamson said: ‘Jardine Motors Group is very proud to have secured the London and southern retail rights for the Automobili Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT.

‘The Pininfarina name is legendary in the world of motoring and we are excited to partner with the company to bring Battista to our enthusiastic clients in Britain.

‘We are privileged to have the incredible, limited-edition Battista Anniversario with us in April, and we anticipate significant demand as clients seek to get up close and personal with a unique and sustainable motoring innovation from a prestigious luxury car maker.’

Battista is faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint, says the manufacturer, boasting 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque.

Its 120 kWh battery sends power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a claimed simulated WLTP range of more 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge.

Automobili Pininfarina chief executive Per Svantesson said: ‘I am delighted that we have strengthened the presence of Automobili Pininfarina in the UK through this partnership with Jardine Motors Group.

‘Through the launch of Automobili Pininfarina London, future owners of Battista are guaranteed world-class customer service and access to the entire Automobili Pininfarina family.

‘I look forward to personally meeting every owner and introducing them to our world of sustainable automotive luxury.’