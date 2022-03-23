JBR Capital to offset carbon emissions of clients’ prestige cars

Prestige car finance provider JBR Capital has announced a new sustainability initiative that claims to greatly reduce the environmental impact of its clients’ cars.

The company, working with Carbon Neutral Britain, will offset 5,000 miles of carbon emissions for each car finance by its clients, effective from January 1 this year, through the purchase of carbon credits.

The scheme is just one of a raft of measures under JBR Capital’s new environmental, social and governance strategy, aimed at reducing its total business carbon impact.

Working with leading sustainability consultancy EB7, JBR Capital has calculated its internal greenhouse gas emissions for 2019 to provide a baseline.

This model sets a target for the company to reduce its gross, global scope 1, 2 and selected scope 3 emissions in tonnes of CO2 intensity output by 10 per cent every year.

JBR has purchased carbon credits for 2019-2021 as it transitions towards Net Zero certification.

The 5,000-client-miles pledge reflects the typical JBR Capital client car’s annual usage, but customers can increase their carbon offsetting if they exceed this mileage.

At the first anniversary of their JBR Capital finance agreement, clients will be invited to continue offsetting their vehicle’s carbon emissions themselves, should they wish to do so with Carbon Neutral Britain.

Carbon Neutral Britain projects have already offset 500,000 tonnes of CO2 and planted more than three million trees, with partnerships with including Virgin Monet, the DPD Group and Bureau Veritas.

Along with its offsetting work, JBR also announced it is working with two charities, ‘Talent Rise’ – an organisation that aims to change the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds – and also ‘City Harvest’, which distributes surplus food for free to 350+ charities.

Nayan Kisnadwala, CEO of JBR, said: ‘We are a highly responsible business and our new sustainability strategy is proof of that ethos.

‘I am proud we are leading the automotive finance sector with our new ESG initiatives, which will significantly offset carbon emissions from our clients’ cars.

‘We are champions of this industry and we want to do the right thing through immediate actions, preserving this sector for the future, enabling our clients to simultaneously enjoy a passion for driving but doing so in a sustainable manner.

‘JBR Capital was founded to exclusively finance the acquisition of high performance sports cars, supercars, luxury and prestige vehicles to enable our clients to drive the car of their dreams.

‘Many customers are now choosing high performance electric vehicles, but they also still want to enjoy internal combustion engined cars responsibly and with as little impact on the planet as possible.

‘Partnering with one of the world’s leading offset companies, Carbon Neutral Britain, means that being environmentally conscious and a car enthusiast does not have to be mutually exclusive.’

James Poynter, director of business development at Carbon Neutral Britain, added: ‘Increased CO2 emissions into the atmosphere is the biggest cause of global warming on our planet.

‘By planting trees and funding carbon offsetting projects, we remove and prevent further CO2 emissions around the globe in the most cost-effective and impactful way.

‘We have already helped many drivers take a positive step in the fight against climate change and are delighted to be able to partner with a company of the calibre, foresight, and responsibility of JBR Capital.’