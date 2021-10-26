JCT600 opens satellite Porsche Centre in York to support Leeds showroom

A satellite Porsche Centre has opened in York to support its parent dealership in Leeds.

The 567 sq m showroom and workshop, which took some nine months to complete for an unspecified sum, can display four cars inside, 21 vehicles outside, and has a six-bay workshop plus MOT bay.

Hailed as a pioneering retail format for the sports car manufacturer, the aim is to better serve customers in the area thanks to an expanded aftersales element.

Part of the JCT600 group, it also boasts six charging stations, with the new, all-electric Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo said to have become the most popular models so far this year.

The centre, at York Business Park, has an aluminium facade with highlight LED strips and logo, while inside, a racing line layout guides people through the sales and aftersales areas.

It can display up to 25 pre-owned Porsche-approved vehicles.

JCT600 chief executive John Tordoff said: ‘The opening of Porsche Centre York is another key milestone in our 50 year-plus relationship with this coveted and iconic marque, marking the fifth Porsche Centre we have brought to customers in the region.

‘Continued and growing demand for the Porsche range of beautiful, high-performance sports cars has led to the development of centres in Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and Teesside, accessible to people across Yorkshire and the north-east.

‘As one of the German company’s longest-standing sales partners in the UK, we are particularly proud that Porsche Centre York reflects the latest architectural design, enabling customers to enjoy the benefits of state-of-the-art facilities in a stylish setting.’

Pictured at top from left are the Porsche Centre York management team of general manager Mat Crowhurst, showroom manager Ryan Cuthbertson, sales manager James Radcliffe, head of business Simon Filer, general service manager Paul Mulliss and service manager Sean Stanton