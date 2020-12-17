JCT600 will open the first of Porsche’s new ’boutique showrooms’ in the UK as the brand explores new formats of car sales.

Porsche Centre York is planned to open in autumn 2021 and will be a satellite of the existing Leeds dealership.

The new showroom and workshop in York will be smaller than the usual Porsche centres, at 567sqm, but will still have space for four cars and a service department with eight workshop bays.

It will still offer car sales, handovers, local delivery and collection, servicing and MOTs.

To cater for the new Porsche Taycan it also has six electric car charging points.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: ‘Having represented the iconic Porsche marque since 1967, we are proud to be one of its longest standing Centre partners in the UK.

‘We are also pleased to develop the relationship further with this commitment to our customers in Yorkshire and the North East.

‘We expect Porsche Centre York to be extremely popular, enabling people from the city and further afield to more easily view the full range of vehicles, and complementing the existing Porsche Centres in Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and Teesside.’