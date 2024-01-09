Jaguar Land Rover enjoys sales boost for third quarter as supply improves

JLR saw sales volumes for its third quarter rise substantially, new figures show.

The Tata Motors subsidiary said wholesale volumes not including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV for the three-month period to December 31 reached 101,043 units, which was up by 27% year on year.

They were also up by 4% on the previous three months.

That was thanks to improvements in supply as more vehicles were delivered to customers.

JLR said it was its highest wholesale figure in 11 quarters, with volumes for the Range Rover Sport, pictured above, up by 49% at 16,921, while its Range Rover stablemate was up 12% at 18,843 and the Defender was up 14% at 27,117 year on year.

Wholesale volumes for the financial year to date were 291,113, which was a 28% increase versus the previous year.

Meanwhile, retail sales for the third quarter including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV stood at 109,140 units – up 29% compared with the same quarter a year ago and up 2% versus the previous quarter.

Retail volumes were also higher in all regions year on year. In the UK they were up 55%, overseas was up 49%, China was up 28%, Europe was up 27% and North America was up 6%.

By the end of the third quarter, customer orders stood at 148,000, which is down from 168,000 at the end of the second quarter, reflecting an increase in order fulfilment and better waiting times, said JLR.

Demand for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender represents 76% of the order book.

JLR is due to report its full financial results for the third quarter at the beginning of February.