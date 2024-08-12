Joe’s officially in the know as he’s named Nissan’s top dealer ambassador for 2024

A staff member at a Nissan dealership in south Wales has been crowned the manufacturer’s Dealer Ambassador of the Year.

The overall triumph for Joe Davies, who works in the sales department at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff, came after he was named one of 12 Nissan Dealer Ambassadors of the Quarter for 2023-24.

Davies has only been at the dealership for 12 months but he’s developed a genuine passion for the cars in the Nissan line-up, and has become an expert in the innovative technology.

Nissan Motor GB said that whether he’s demonstrating ProPilot Assist, discussing the unique characteristics of e-Power, or explaining the benefits of NissanConnect, Davies goes above and beyond to ensure all customers have a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of the manufacturer’s products.

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘What sets Joe apart is not just his product knowledge but his unwavering commitment to customer service.

‘And Joe’s passion extends beyond the showroom to the local community. Earlier this year, he raised a significant sum of money for Cardiff’s City Hospice by completing a nerve-racking 200ft abseil.

‘In summary, Joe is a hugely valued member of the team at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff and has become a true advocate for our brand.

‘His exceptional dedication to our customers, coupled with his initiatives to engage with the local community, exemplify why he is a deserving winner of the Dealer Ambassador of the Year Award.’

A delighted Davies said: ‘It’s wonderful to receive such high-level recognition from Nissan for all the hard work my colleagues and I have been putting in over the past few months.

‘I’ve had a thoroughly enjoyable first year at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff.

‘I’ve enjoyed getting familiar with all the vehicles as well as the sales process, to ensure that I can deliver the best possible experience to our customers.

‘I’m looking forward to my career going from strength to strength, thanks in no small part to the support of everyone around me.’

Rhian Edwards, general manager at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff, is pictured congratulating Joe Davies on his success