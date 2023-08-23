Log in
Johnsons Cars forced to close Dorridge Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Abarth car dealership due to new Stellantis showroom requirements

  • Car dealer Johnsons has announced it will be closing its FCA showroom in Solihull
  • The site on Four Ashes Road currently houses Jeep, Fiat, Abarth and Alfa Romeo
  • It says after consultation with Stellantis it will not be able to offer separate facilities for each brand
  • The showroom will close on August 31, 2023
  • All staff have been relocated according to the announcement
Time 12:16 pm, August 23, 2023

Johnsons Cars has told customers that it will be closing its Dorridge Jeep, Fiat, Abarth and Alfa Romeo showroom at the end of the month saying that the ‘decision has not been taken lightly’.

In a message posted on its website, franchise director Mary Perkins explained that new requirements from Stellantis called for separate facilities for each brand.

She goes on to explain that due to the size of their Dorridge dealership on Four Ashes Road, Solihull, they wouldn’t be able to expand to accommodate this.

Perkins said: ‘The decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in consultation with the manufacturer Stellantis, who are the parent company of Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Jeep.

‘With the planned arrival of new vehicles, Stellantis has decided they will require separate facilities for each brand and regrettably, due to the physical size of the site we are unable to expand the premises further.

‘During this period of transition, we will of course honour all existing new and used car orders and ensure handovers and deliveries are handled in the normal professional manner as well completing any service and repair work that is already booked in.’

The dealership will close on August 31 but all staff have been offered new roles at one of Johnsons’ other branches.

She reminded customers that they still have a much larger FCA site in Swindon but will no longer be an Authorised Repairer.

‘Going forward, we will retain our much larger FCA dealership at Swindon which represents the 5 brands – Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat commercial vehicles where we will continue to operate a full sales, service and parts operation,’ Perkins explained.

‘They remain on hand, for both the supply of new and used manufacturer approved vehicles as well as servicing and repairs.’

She added: ‘For customers in the local area, who require servicing or repairs, we will continue to operate a facility within our existing Volkswagen Workshop site at Highland Roads Solihull where our FCA technicians are transferring. This is just off the A34 Stratford Road in Shirley.

‘We would be delighted to welcome you to our VW showroom and offer free collection and delivery to your home or workplace and/or a courtesy car. To make a booking contact our Central Aftersales booking team on 01527 583000. We will also be able to carry out any Johnsons EMAC service plan work.

‘Unfortunately, as we will no longer be an Authorised Repairer, we will no longer be able to carry out FCA service plan work, new or used car warranty or Motability work.

‘Stellantis will be in touch with you directly to advise you of details your local Authorised Repairer.’

