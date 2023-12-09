Log in

Judges told of ‘secrecy’ concerns as dieselgate scandal reaches over one million UK compensation claims

  • Lawyers representing diesel car owners tell judges of secrecy concerns
  • Four judges heard claims in a pre-trial hearing in London on Friday
  • Carmakers are now dealing with more than 1.2m compensation claims
  • It’s the latest stage in ‘mammoth’ legal action over so called ‘defeat devices’
  • The Volkswagen ‘dieselgate’ scandal began in September 2015
Time 7:40 am, December 9, 2023

Judges have heard from lawyers representing motorists making damages claims over ‘defeat devices’ in diesel cars of their concerns over ‘secrecy’.

It’s the latest stage in a massive case of securing compensation for motorists in the wake of the Volkswagen ‘dieselgate’ scandal, which began in September 2015.

It’s believed car manufacturers are dealing with more 1.2m compensation claims from claimants living across the UK, four judges overseeing a pre-trial hearing in London heard on Friday (Dec 8).

Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice Cockerill, Mr Justice Constable and Senior Master Jeremy Cook were told that Mercedes-Benz was facing more than 300,000 claims – and that manufacturers including Opel, Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Volvo, Hyundai, Toyota and Mazda were also among defendants in a ‘mammoth’ legal action.

The scale of the litigation might be ‘unprecedented’, may run on for years, and legal costs could run into ‘billions of pounds’, lawyers told the hearing staged in Court 4 at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Carmakers are fighting the case – a spokeswoman for Mercedes, which is facing most claims, said the company would mount a vigorous defence.

Barristers representing claimants said judges were going to have to ‘grapple’ with issues relating to the ‘confidentiality’ of manufacturers’ documents.

Oliver Campbell KC said, in a written case outline, that it was ‘already apparent’ that defendants in the ‘Mercedes litigation’ were taking an ‘expansive view to confidential information’.

Tom de la Mare KC said Mercedes was ‘insisting’ there were ‘state secrets’.

He suggested that issues which should be aired would not be aired because some hearings would have to be staged in private.

‘There is the greatest public interest in the fullest reporting of the conduct in question,’ de la Mare said.

‘This court is going to have to grapple with these issues early.’

De la Mare, who described litigation as ‘juggernaut’, said it would be ‘fundamentally unsatisfactory’ if detail of what manufacturers ‘did or did not do’ was ‘kept secret’.

Lawyers representing Mercedes said confidentiality issues were not being raised on a ‘spurious basis’.

They said some vehicle technology was subject to confidentiality.

The four judges considered issues relating to the management of the litigation and the timetabling of further hearings.

They heard that further issues were scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025.

Campbell told judges that there were 1.25m claimants and about 1,500 defendants, once dealerships were included.

He suggested that the Mercedes case could be the ‘lead’ case.

The Mercedes case involved a ‘wide range’ of ‘defeat devices’, he said.

He suggested that evidence considered would relate to a ‘sample’ number of vehicles.

Lawyers representing some manufacturers told judges, in a written case outline: ‘In short, it is plain that, unless properly and carefully managed, it is no exaggeration to say that resolving the … litigation will cost billions of pounds.’

One barrister, Leigh-Ann Mulcahy KC, described the litigation as ‘mammoth’ and possibly on an ‘unprecedented scale’ and said there issues relating to what a ‘defeat device’ was.

In 2022, Volkswagen agreed to pay £193m to more than 90,000 vehicle owners after it settled a group claim for compensation brought in the wake of emissions-testing revelations eight years ago.

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

