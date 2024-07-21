Jul 21: Public sector pay rises; Trump makes return; British Motorists’ confusion

Public sector pay rises could cost up to £10bn, economist warns

The Government could need up to £10 billion to cover public sector pay increases if reports of a 5.5% rise prove true, an economist has warned.

Independent pay review bodies are reported to be preparing to recommend such an increase for teachers and around 1.3 million NHS staff, according to The Times, well above the figure the Government is thought to have been preparing for.

Paul Johnson, director of the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies, said he was ‘not terribly surprised’ by the figure, which would be in line with pay rises across the economy, and would cost an extra £3 billion for schools and the NHS alone.

Trump returns to US campaign trail in Michigan one week after assassination bid

Donald Trump has appeared at his first campaign rally since he survived an attempted assassination last week, returning to the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate.

Exactly a week after the July 13 shooting in Pennsylvania that left Mr Trump with a bloodied ear, killed one man in the crowd and left two others injured, he opened by offering a “very special thanks to Americans nationwide, including all of you here today, for your extraordinary outpouring of love and support in the wake of the horrific last Saturday evening”.

The crowd responded by chanting ‘Fight, fight, fight!’. The gauze on his ear appeared to have been replaced by a skin-coloured bandage.

Chancellor promises ‘big bang’ for pensions in bid to boost growth

The Chancellor hopes to boost pension pots by £11,000 and unlock billions more in investment with a review of retirement savings.

With pension schemes expected to manage about £800bn by 2030, the review will look at how they can be encouraged to invest in productive assets such as infrastructure.

As well as supporting the Government’s aim of boosting economic growth, the Treasury said this would also ensure better returns for savers, increasing the average pension pot by more than £11,000.

European emergency call numbers confuse British motorists

British travellers driving into Europe this summer find it harder than other nations to request help in the event of a breakdown, new research has found.

A study of 1,778 drivers by RAC Europe found that 60 per cent don’t know which number to call in an emergency when driving abroad.

A total of 38 per cent knew they should call 112 in the event of an emergency in the European Union. However, a third had no idea which number to call if they were in a situation where they needed help. A further one in 10 would dial 999.

Lando Norris does not feel he has to prove a point by beating Max Verstappen

Lando Norris insisted he does not need to prove a point by converting pole position into victory over Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris, 24, will enjoy the best seat in the house when the five red lights go out for Sunday’s 70-lap race following the British driver’s third pole of his career.

Verstappen will be third on the grid at the Hungaroring after Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second to secure McLaren’s first front-row lockout since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Highs of 27C forecast as weather to improve for summer holidays

Highs of 26C or 27C have been forecast for some areas of the UK next week, with the weather to improve for the start of the summer holidays.

Clouds and cooler weather have returned this weekend after the hottest day of the year so far on Friday.

It was 31.9C at St James’ Park, central London, making Friday the warmest recorded day of 2024. After a largely cloudy and cooler start to the weekend, there will be fresher, brighter, drier weather on Sunday. Temperatures look likely to stay around the low 20Cs, which is the July average.