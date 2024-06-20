Jun 20: PM officer held over ‘election bets’; Putin in Vietnam; Maserati special editions

Officer in PM’s protection team arrested over alleged election bets

One of Rishi Sunak’s protection officers has been arrested over alleged bets on the timing of the general election.

The Metropolitan Police said it was informed by the Gambling Commission that a police constable from the force’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was being investigated over the alleged bets.

The Gambling Commission is leading a probe into alleged betting offences, which has reportedly been extended to include a second Conservative candidate after it emerged that Craig Williams, the Tory hopeful for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, was under investigation after he ‘put a flutter’ on when the election would take place.

Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world’s most valuable company

US computer chip maker Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company after it reached an all-time-high valuation of $3.34trn (circa £2.63trn).

The firm’s stock price rose more than 3% during the trading day on Tuesday to end at nearly $136 (£107), it was reported yesterday, making it more valuable than tech giant Microsoft, which had held the most valuable title.

Nvidia had already overtaken Apple in valuation earlier this month.

Average first-time buyer ‘needs household income of £60,600’

The average first-time buyer needs a household income of more than £60,000 to get on the property ladder, according to calculations by a property website.

Zoopla estimated that the typical first-time buyer needs earnings of £60,600 – which it said was £14,900 more than five years ago and £2,400 above what it was a year ago.

The analysis was based on average asking prices of first-time buyer homes for sale on Zoopla of around the £250,000 mark, based on the homes people wanting to get on the property ladder are looking to buy.

Putin arrives in Vietnam to strengthen ties

Russian president Vladimir Putin was seeking to strengthen ties with long-time partner Vietnam on a state visit today that comes as Moscow faces growing international isolation because of its military actions in Ukraine.

He was greeted by dignitaries, while soldiers in white dress uniforms stood at attention.

Putin arrived from North Korea, where he and leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement pledging mutual aid in the event of war.

Big tech brands selling customers short on security – Which?

Major brands behind expensive smart devices such as smartphones, doorbells and tumble dryers are potentially breaking new product security laws, according to a study.

Which? said its survey of 128 brands found that nearly a quarter (23%) could be flouting laws by not having a published policy stating a minimum time the manufacturer will prevent the products from losing functionality and becoming hacking risks.

Many other brands offered ‘pitifully short’ support periods, it said. While this didn’t breach the new laws, it essentially meant the manufacturer quickly abandoning the product and putting consumers at risk long before the end of the device’s natural life.

Prince of Wales to watch Three Lions in Germany

The Prince of Wales will be in Germany today to cheer on the England men’s football team as they take on Denmark in the 2024 Euros.

William, who is president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s side in their second group stage match at the Frankfurt Arena the day before his 42nd birthday.

The trip will be a solo one for him, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

Rare first-edition Harry Potter book sells for more than £45,000

A rare first-edition Harry Potter book has sold for more than £45,000 at auction.

The copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which is one of the first 500 printed in 1997, went under the hammer yesterday in Edinburgh, where most of it was written.

It features a spelling error of ‘Philosopher’s’ on its lower cover and ‘1 wand’ is listed twice in a list of equipment on page 53. Predicted to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, it eventually sold for £45,201 at the Lyon and Turnbull auction house.

Maserati reveals two special editions of MC20 supercar

Maserati has revealed two special editions of its latest supercar – the MC20 Icona and Leggenda.

The cars celebrate two decades since Maserati returned to racing with the MC12, having been away for 37 years, and only 20 examples of each one will be built.

Because of their exclusivity, it’s uncertain if any of the MC20 special editions will come to the UK. Prices and the date when they go on sale are yet to be confirmed as well.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 13.82 points up yesterday to end the day on 8,205.11. The Cac 40 was down 58.60 points at 7,570.20, the Dax was down 64.06 points at 18,067.91, but the Dow Jones was up 56.76 points at 38,834.86.

Weather outlook

Today will see variable cloud in Northern Ireland and Scotland with outbreaks of rain in the far north-west, says BBC Weather. Wales and northern England will see bands of clouds with patches of rain, but it’ll be sunny and dry elsewhere.

On Friday, there’ll be rain in the north-west, which will spread into other western areas later. It’ll be drier and brighter further east with sunny spells until the evening, particularly in the south-east.