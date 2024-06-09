Jun 9: Labour would scrap noisy quad bikes; Search for Dr Mosley continues; Hyundai tweaks Bayon

Labour talk tough on law and order as Tories seek to move on from D-Day debacle

The Labour Party is talking tough on law and order and vowing not to hike taxes, as the Tories seek to move on from Rishi Sunak’s D-Day debacle with a benefits overhaul plan.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to crack down on the antisocial use of off-road bikes and relieve pressure on overstretched prisons – more below. Labour also promised to deliver 14,000 more prison places.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are attempting to put a lid on the fallout from the prime minister’s early return from D-Day commemorations. Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory pledge to halt the rising costs of welfare by reforming the benefits system on the Sunday morning broadcast round.

Search for Dr Michael Mosley to resume on Sunday as wife vows to ‘not lose hope’

Search efforts for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley have finished for another day on the Greek Island of Symi as his wife vows to ‘not lose hope’.

Volunteers and emergency workers continued to search a treacherous mountainous part of the island on Saturday after the 67-year-old TV personality disappeared during a walk on Wednesday.

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, said the days since he has been missing have been the ‘longest and most unbearable days’ for her and her children.

Police would get powers to scrap noisy off-road bikes under Labour plans

Labour is promising new powers for police to quickly scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes causing havoc in neighbourhoods as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party also wants to hike on-the-spot fines for using off-road bikes or ignoring officers’ instructions to stop, which are currently as low as £100.

Under the plans, set out in the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express, police will be able to dispose of off-road bikes being used antisocially within 48 hours.

Labour criticised for ‘U-turning’ on plans to abolish the House of Lords

Labour has faced criticism for ‘U-turning’ on its previous proposals to abolish the House of Lords.

During his 2020 leadership campaign, Sir Keir Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords, but according to reports in The Times the Labour leader appears to have abandoned this.

According to the newspaper, Labour’s election manifesto will include plans to introduce an age limit for peers and scrap new hereditary roles. Left-wing campaign group Momentum accused the Labour leadership of promising change but being ‘allergic’ to following through with it.

Listen to this week’s Car Dealer Podcast

Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin are joined by Marketing Delivery’s Jeremy Evans this week, as they chat about Caffyns’ profits dropping, Fisker taking on new dealers and Chinese EVs. You can listen to the podcast on your favourite streaming services, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Thousands call for immediate Gaza ceasefire during march in London

Thousands of people have gathered along Whitehall for a protest in support of Palestine which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Those who marched from Russell Square to Parliament included children, parents, elderly and the disabled.

One speaker on stage estimated at least 150,000 people were there.

Updated Hyundai Bayon will start at £22,480 and features revised styling and new tech

Hyundai has revealed its updated Bayon compact SUV, which features revised exterior styling, more driving assistance systems and a greater array of exterior colours, with prices starting at £22,480.

The brand has kept things simple under the bonnet, with just a single engine offered across the trim levels. The 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol engine produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque, while a choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearboxes are on offer.

On the outside, revised Bayon has received new LED headlights and horizontal daytime running lights, a new front grille and redesigned bumper. At the rear, there is a fresh LED taillight signature and an updated rear bumper, as well as four new paint finishes that include Vibrant Blue Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Lumen Grey Pearl.

Weather

A cloudy day for most with central areas seeing a few spells of rain, reports BBC Weather. The north will see further scattered showers during the day, while the south will largely escape the rain and see sunny spells. A very mild 14 degrees in central to northern areas while in the sun the south will top 19.

Rain will move eastwards across Wales and England tonight; heavy in some areas. A breezy night for all.