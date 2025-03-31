JLR pays tribute to ‘exceptional’ dealer network as its hosts annual Retailer of the Year Awards

JLR has been celebrating the very best of its UK dealer network at its annual Retailer of the Year Awards.

The British outfit dished out 20 gongs earlier this month at a glitzy ceremony hosted by TV star Clare Balding at Fairmont Windsor Park in Berkshire.

The awards aimed to give recognition to the achievements of teams across the Jaguar and Land Rover retailer network in the UK.

Hatfields Jaguar Hull and Lloyd Land Rover Carlisle won the overall Jaguar and Land Rover ‘Retailer of the Year’ awards respectively, with Hatfields also claiming the ‘Jaguar Retailer Group of the Year’ award.

Meanwhile, the ‘Land Rover Retailer Group of the Year’ prize went to Sinclair, which operates sites for the brand across South Wales and Shropshire.

Reflecting on the night, Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director of JLR (UK), said: ‘As JLR strives to be more client centric and brand led than ever before, it’s important to reflect on the accomplishments of our retailer partners who are key in delivering this.

‘These teams provide an exceptional service and experience for our clients each day and together, we will continue putting our clients at the heart of everything we do.

‘I’d like to personally thank our retailer partners for joining us on this journey, and for their dedication to elevating our great brands to new heights.’

On Hatfields Jaguar Hull being recognised as overall Jaguar Retailer of the Year, Gareth Williams, the firm’s managing director, said: ‘The Hatfields team of dedicated people deliver outstanding customer service and results once again, and my thanks go to everyone who contributed.

‘My biggest thanks go to our clients for their continued support in giving positive feedback and endorsement of our approach. Here’s to continued success and exceptional service for the year ahead.’

Lloyd Land Rover Carlisle was awarded overall Land Rover Retailer of the Year Award. Rob Lindsay, franchise director at Lloyd Motor Group, added: ‘I am deeply grateful and immensely proud that the team has earned the Retailer of the Year award.

‘Winning not just one but four awards is a remarkable achievement, reflecting the exceptional dedication and passion our team brings to work each day.

‘These honours showcase our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence for our valued clients while upholding the high standards we set for ourselves.

‘I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to every colleague at Lloyd Land Rover Carlisle whose tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have made these achievements possible.’

A full list of all the winners can be found below:

Retailer of the Year – Jaguar : Hatfields Jaguar, Hull

Retailer of the Year – Land Rover : Lloyd Land Rover, Carlisle

Group of the Year – Jaguar : Hatfields

Group of the Year – Land Rover : Sinclair

Sales – Jaguar : Barretts Jaguar, Canterbury

Sales – Land Rover : Lloyd Land Rover, Carlisle

Client Care – Jaguar : Hatfields Jaguar, Hull

Client Care – Land Rover : Hatfields Land Rover, Pickering

Client Experience – Jaguar : Pentland Jaguar, Dundee

Client Experience – Land Rover : Sinclair Land Rover, Haye on Waye

Most Improved – Jaguar : Group 1 Jaguar, Preston

Most Improved – Land Rover : Harwoods Land Rover, Crawley

Financial Services – Jaguar : Sytner Jaguar, Stockport

Financial Services – Land Rover : Sytner Land Rover, Stockport

New Vehicle – Jaguar : Group 1 Jaguar, Norwich

New Vehicle – Land Rover : Marshall Land Rover, Bedford

Approved Used – Jaguar : Lloyd Jaguar, York

Approved Used – Land Rover : Swansway Land Rover, Stafford

JLR Fleet & Business : Sytner Stockport

JLR Authorised Repairer: Wimbledon Land Rover Service Centre Ltd

Main image: JLR UK managing director Patrick McGillycuddy (left) presents Jaguar Retailer of the Year Award to Hatfields Jaguar Hull’s head of business Iain Towler (middle), alongside Clare Balding