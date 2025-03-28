Mystery Companies House filings leave question marks over Trevor Finn’s Hedin Automotive position

Trevor Finn’s future at Hedin Automotive has been cast into doubt after a mysterious series of filings on the firm’s Companies House page.

Documents filed via the Government website this week revealed that the former Pendragon boss had been terminated as a director of Hedin with immediate effect.

The short document revealed that Finn had been terminated on Wednesday (Feb 26) before being made public the following day.

While no official reason was given for his departure, Car Dealer understood the decision had been made following allegations about the 67-year-old’s personal conduct.

It appeared that Finn’s four-year stint at the Swedish automotive company was at an end, leaving CEO Anders Hedin, VP Hampus Hedin and board member Klaus Kibsgaard as the group’s only active directors in the UK.

However, things became uncertain just hours later, when another filing appeared on the Companies House website, announcing that Finn had been reinstated.

Car Dealer has approached Hedin Automotive for comment, but is yet to receive any response.

Meanwhile, Finn has told Car Dealer the change was down to an ‘administrative technical change’ but declined to comment further.

Finn initially joined Hedin Automotive in 2021, having previously spent almost 30 years at Pendragon.

Under his leadership, Pendragon grew into one of Europe’s largest dealer groups with Finn spearheading numerous acquisitions, including Stratstone, Pinewood, Evans Halshaw, Reg Vardy and Dixon Motors.

He retired as CEO in 2019 and went on to found investment and advisory group, New World Automotive, a year later.