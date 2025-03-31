Car left on its side after ‘damage only collision’ outside Bradford Skoda dealership

A car dealership in Bradford played host to a significant police presence over the weekend after a crash left one vehicle on its side.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were seen outside D.M. Keith Skoda Bradford yesterday (Sun) morning following reports of a dramatic collision.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 9.30am with eyewitnesses telling the local Telegraph & Argus, that it was ‘looking really bad’.

Images taken at the scene showed a silver vehicle on its side having suffered significant damage, especially to the front end.

The airbags also appeared to have deployed inside the cabin but it is not believed that anyone suffered any serious injuries in the incident.

Car Dealer approached West Yorkshire Police for a response but the force refused to comment, other than to label the crash a ‘damage only collision’.