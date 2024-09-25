Keyloop reshuffles top team as Tim Smith is appointed chief strategy officer

Keyloop has announced a reshuffle of its leadership team as it looks to streamline following its takeover of ATG earlier in the year.

Car Dealer reported back in May that Keyloop had wrapped up its agreement to buy ATG with the group’s boss, Tim Smith, joining the executive team as part of the deal.

Keyloop has now confirmed that Smith has officially taken on the role of chief strategy officer, with a responsibility for the ‘Fusion’ – the industry’s first ‘automotive retail platform (ARP)’.

Bosses say that the ARP will will cover four core domains – supply, demand, ownership, and operate – and look to deliver value to retailers, OEMs, financiers, fleet suppliers and partners worldwide

Smith will be responsible for leading the new division, which also includes marketing and propositions.

Commenting on his appointment and the launch of the ARP, Tim Smith said: ‘I am thrilled to step into this new role at Keyloop.

‘We have a unique opportunity to unlock value for our customers through the power of a connected ARP.

‘The four domains have been strategically designed to create a high-level framework that helps our customers engage the extensive experience of our people and the scale of our technology installations.

‘We are laser-focused on simplifying the vehicle sales and ownership process and delivering on our experience-first principles.

‘Our ARP is not just about technology; it’s about helping transform the way our industry operates and delivering real value to everyone involved.’

Tom Kilroy, CEO of Keyloop, added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Tim Smith as chief strategy officer for Keyloop.

‘Tim is a powerful force for change in our industry and very highly regarded by our customers and partners.

‘His impressive track record at ATG and the progress he’s already made here at Keyloop helping shape the vision of Fusion, gives me great confidence in his ability to drive further success as part of our executive leadership team.’