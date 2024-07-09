KGM brand manager raises £1,200 for charity ahead of gruelling coastal hike

A KGM dealer has raised more than £1,200 for charity as she prepares to take on a gruelling hike in memory of her late mother.

Caroline O’Sullivan, KGM brand manager at Bulldog Twyford in Reading, will this weekend compete in the Big Hike Jurassic Coast through Dorset.

The 25.9 mile trek sees competitors take on the rugged coastline and climbing a combined 2,762ft climb as they make their way from Corfe Castle, through England’s only natural UNESCO World Heritage Site.

O’Sullivan had been hoping to raise £1,000 but aided by her colleagues at Bulldog Twyford and KGM UK – formerly SsangYong – she has already topped £1,200.

After the event, the money will be donated to Cancer Research UK – a source very close to O’Sullivan’s heart.

She said: ‘My mum passed away from cancer at the age of 59 in 2001, and at the time, there was no MRI scanner available.

‘Since then, treatments have made incredible advancements. My sister-in-law, who has terminal cancer, is still with us thanks to ongoing research, and I am five years in remission from breast cancer, all because of this amazing charity.

‘Sadly, I have lost three very close friends to cancer in the past year, which is why raising money for this cause is so important to me.’

As a cancer survivor herself, O’Sullivan is now well versed in fundraising, having previously completed challenges for Macmillan.

She said: ‘Previously, I completed the Thames Path for Macmillan in 2022 and have participated in the Race for Life over the past few years.

‘This year, I chose the Jurassic Coast hike not only because my dad lives in the area and I grew up in Swanage, but also because I wanted a more demanding challenge compared to the flat terrain of the Thames Path.

‘Although I love walking and enjoying the beautiful scenery, I know this hike will truly push my limits, but I am ready to tackle this new challenge.’

She added: ‘I am so appreciative for the support I have had from my sponsors, especially KGM, who have generously contributed £250.

‘Thanks to everyone’s kindness, I have already raised over £1,200, surpassing my original goal of £1,000 and exceeding the amount I have raised previously. There’s no backing out now!’