Kia launches new Online Service Booking platform

Kia has announced an all-new version of its popular Online Service Booking platform.

The updated system has been developed by software firm eDynamix and allows users to make and manage bookings on any device.

It will also be accessible through the MyKia smartphone app, which aims to make booking a service easier than ever before.

The platform uses real-time MOT data and dealer specific pricing to advise customers of the services they need based on their vehicle’s current status.

Bookings are then fed to Kia’s network of dealers, with the firm having complete oversight of the process.

Despite the popularity and success of the existing system, Kia has worked hard to improve it.

Chris Lear, aftersales director at Kia UK Limited, said: ‘This new system provides our customers with an easy to use and convenient way to make online service bookings with our dealers.

‘This solution provided by eDynamix has improved our processes, the customer experience and gives our dealer network a great online presence for service.’

Steve Ure, eDynamix’ strategic account director, added: ‘We have built a very strong relationship with Kia over the years while providing a number of our solutions to the Kia dealer network.

‘This project has allowed us to work together even more closely through developing its national Online Service Booking platform.

‘We have used our expertise and Kia’s knowledge and forward thinking to develop what is undoubtedly an industry leading solution in Kia Online Service Booking.’