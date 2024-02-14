Kia XCeed named fastest selling used car in the UK as Vauxhall Crossland proves harder to shift

The Kia XCeed is currently the easiest used car for dealers to shift, with the model flying off the forecourts so far this year.

That is according to fresh data from Auto Trader, which has found that the crossover is the fastest selling used car at just 14 days.

In figures dating between Jan 15 and Feb 11, the XCeed came out on top, narrowly ahead of the second-placed Tesla Model 3, which took an average of 14.5 days.

That figure placed the Model 3 level with the Mercedes EQC, in a list which features several electrified models.

Other entries in the list included the Hyundai IONIQ which took 15 days to sell and the discontinued Ford Fiesta which changed hands in just 16 days.

Demand for SUVs also showed no signs of letting up, as they made up six of the top ten.

The list also includes the likes of the petrol hybrid Ford Pumam(15 days), Skoda Karoq (15.5 days) and Volvo XC60 (16.5 days).

At the other end of the scale, dealers will be looking to avoid the Vauxhall Crossland, which is currently the slowest selling used car in the UK taking on average 75 days to sell.

Surprisingly, the Range Rover takes second spot with 72.5 days, while the Mazda CX 30 is currently taking an average of 70 days to shift.

Overall, used cars took an average of 34 days to sell across the UK, in the period covered by the latest data.

In terms of the fastest selling regions, Scotland topped the rankings taking on average 24 days for dealers to sell their vehicle stock to consumers.

This was followed by the North East, West Midlands and Yorkshire & the Humber which were tied in second and took on average 25 days.

The slowest selling location was London with retailers taking on average 31 days to shift used cars off their forecourts.

For the last six months, electric vehicles have been the fastest selling fuel type, but this month, used petrol cars have accelerated past their battery powered counterparts, taking just 26 days to sell, compared to 28 for both EVs and diesel cars.

Reacting to the findings, Richard Walker, data & insight director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Demand amongst consumers continues to remain strong at the start of 2024 with used cars flying off forecourts just as quickly as last year.

‘With many of the fastest selling used cars less than 12 months old, we’re seeing plenty of appetite for the used versions of the latest models.

‘Although supply in this age cohort is up around 30% year-on-year, it remains below the very strong levels of demand, and as a result, offers a real profit opportunity.

‘It highlights just how important it is to keep a close eye on the latest data to remain ahead of the curve.’