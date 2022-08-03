Lamborghini enjoys strong start to 2022 with record half-year results

Lamborghini has enjoyed a stellar start to 2022 with the Italian supercar manufacturer setting records for its best-ever six months to the end of June.

In total, marque delivered 5,090 cars in the first half of the year, a year-on-year rise of 4.9 per cent, while while turnover reached £1.1bn (€1.33bn).

As a result of the increased revenue, the firm was able to boost its operating profit by a whopping 69.6 per cent to £354.6m (€425m).

Deliveries were spread across the globe, with America, Asia Pacific and the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) accounting for 34, 25 and 41 per cent of global volumes respectively.

The United States was Lamborghini’s number one market with 1,521 deliveries in the country, with 468 heading to Germany and 440 to the UK.

The Urus SUV continued to rank as the most popular model – accounting for 61 per cent of orders – with the Huracan and Aventador supercars taking the remaining 39 per cent.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: ‘We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation.

‘The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.’

Lamborghini has also stated that there will be three ‘new product announcements’ this year, with two relating to the Urus and one for the Huracan.

Paolo Poma, managing director and chief financial officer of Automobili Lamborghini, added: ‘This is a very challenging time but Lamborghini is facing it successfully thanks to a clear long-term strategy, which is bolstered by the brand’s great appeal.

‘The results from the first half underline the positive trend and strengthen our conviction that we can end 2022 with a significant increase in results compared to the previous year.’