Lawgistics post girl lands publishing deal for lockdown novel

A teenage girl who works for automotive legal consultants Lawgistics has bagged herself a publishing deal after writing her first ever novel while she was unable to work during lockdown.

Lauren Vinn, aged 18, began working at the company on an after-school basis in 2018 and has remained there throughout her A-Levels.

When the pandemic hit, she found herself with a huge amount of spare time and decided to get her creative juices flowing by penning her maiden book ‘He was the sun’.

The story, about a boy who learns to view life through an extraordinary lens from a girl, proved so popular that the teenager was offered a three-book publishing contract by Leschenault Press to create a trilogy.

Despite now being a published author, Lauren is remaining with Lawgistics, where she deals mainly with the company’s filing and outgoing post.

She is planning to stay with the firm until September, when she will take up a place at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, to study writing and English.

Lawgistics say their rising star will be missed and are tipping her for great things.

The company is the number one legal firm specialising in the motor trade.

Lauren’s book, priced at £7.99 is available on Amazon, Waterstones, the Book Reality website and most e-book platforms.

Pic: Lawgistics