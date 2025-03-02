Leading Aston Martin dealer Nicholas Mee to sell special one-off V8 ‘Super Cygnet’

A leading Aston Martin dealer is selling one of the brand’s rarest – and most unusual – models ever built.

Based in Hertfordshire, Nicholas Mee & Co specialises in classics from the British marque dating right the way back through its history.

The dealership is no stranger to the rare and exotic but it’s probably never sold anything quite like this before…

The Aston Martin V8 ‘Super Cygnet’ is a special one-off, upgraded version of the much-maligned Cygnet city car which Aston produced between 2011 and 2013.

Based off the Toyota iQ, the Cygent was designed to get around new EU emissions laws rules but it failed to capture the imagination and just 150 were ever sold in the UK.

Despite this, after production ended, one customer approached the brand to build an upgraded sportier version of the car and amazingly, Aston agreed.

The Super Cygnet features a 4.7-litre V8 from Aston Martin’s Vantage S, which develops 430bhp – taking the car from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 170mph.

The exterior features flared wheel arches, twin-exit exhausts, a modified rear bumper and is finished off in Buckinghamshire Green paintwork.

Inside, there is a black Alcantara, a carbon fibre dashboard, Recaro bucket seats and a roll cage.

It was created by created by the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ commission service and made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018.

The car has had one owner, covered a mere 2,900 miles from new, and has been regularly maintained by Aston Martin’s in-house team of engineers.

Describing his latest piece of stock, Nicholas Mee, founder of Nicholas Mee & Co, said: ‘The V8 Super Cygnet represents Aston Martin engineering at its most creative and audacious.

‘It’s a brilliant demonstration of what happens when you combine the heart of a V8 Vantage S with the compact dimensions of the Cygnet city car.

‘The result is simply extraordinary – a 430bhp pocket rocket that delivers supercar thrills in a package you could park it in the tightest city space.’

The dealership is advertising the car as ‘price on application’, but with standard Cygnets selling for north of £40,000, a large price tag can be expected for such a special one-off.