Listers to open Volvo showroom in Leamington Spa after £2m refurbishment

A Volvo showroom is to open in Leamington Spa at the end of this month after a £2m refurbishment.

Car Dealer Top 100 firm Listers Group has given its Tachbrook Park Drive showroom the multi-million-pound makeover after taking over the franchise from Tollbar Warwick.

The doors of Listers Leamington Spa – Volvo Cars will be opening for sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs on Monday, October 31.

The showroom will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with Scandinavian furniture, and customers will be able to relax and enjoy Swedish cakes while their car is looked after, or can work, courtesy of free wi-fi, while they wait.

An interior viewing window will also let them see in comfort what’s going on in the new workshops.

The showroom will display the latest range of Volvo cars, including the pure electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as a wide range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Dealer principal Harry Bathe said: ‘We are delighted to be representing Volvo Cars UK in Leamington with our new state-of-the-art showroom.

‘With petrol and diesel cars slowly becoming a thing of the past, we’ve ensured our new sustainable home is future-ready, with a number of electric vehicle charging points and a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 and brand-new C40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

‘We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to Listers Volvo Leamington for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’

Pictured at top is how the interior of the showroom should look when it opens