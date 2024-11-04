Lloyd Motor Group continues expansion in north with Stratstone Tyneside BMW and Mini buy-out

Lloyd Motor Group has snapped up Stratstone Tyneside BMW and Mini, strengthening its reach in the north of England.

As of October 29, the business, located just outside Newcastle on Silverlink Shopping Park, has been renamed Lloyd North Tyneside BMW and Mini.

The family-run firm is on the hunt for 18 new employees to fulfil a number of roles, including head of business.

The latest purchase completes a busy 12 months for the company.

It has doubled its presence in the north east with the acquisition of Stratstone Tyneside, and the launch of Lloyd Select Newcastle – Lloyd’s flagship used car operation on Scotswood Road, Newcastle.

These businesses join Lloyd’s Newcastle BMW and Mini and Newcastle Bodyshop operations in the city.

Lloyd Motor Group’s managing director, Sam Lloyd, said: ‘We are thrilled to add such an exciting location to our portfolio and further consolidate our position in the north east and the surrounding area. We are proud of the service we offer and look forward to delivering it to an even broader audience.

‘We are delighted to take over the business from Stratstone. We hope to continue their good work and can assure existing customers that they will be well looked after by our team. We want to thank Stratstone and wish them the best in future projects.’

BMW franchise director for Lloyd Motor Group, Gary Bingley, added: ‘We can’t wait to get into our new location and show customers, old and new, what Lloyd Motor Group is all about.

‘Thanks to our existing BMW, Mini, Bodyshop and Select operations, we already have a strong relationship with the people of the north east, and we very much see this as an opportunity to further root ourselves into the area.

‘We have ambitious growth plans and are thrilled to be creating new jobs and providing opportunities in the region.’

The family-owned company began operating in 1976 with a single BMW dealership. It has now grown to become of the north of England’s largest dealer groups, with sites across the north and east, and a facility in Kelso, Scotland.

Along with BMW and Mini, the business has franchises with JLR, Kia, Volvo, Volkswagen and Ineos.