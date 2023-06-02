Lloyd Motor Group extends deal with Manheim Auction Services

Lloyd Motor Group has inked a deal to extend its partnership with Manheim Auction Services until 2026.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm will continue to remarket thousands of vehicles from the Leeds base of Manheim, which is owned by Car Dealer Live partner Cox Automotive.

Group director Sam Lloyd said: ‘We first partnered with Cox Automotive in 2020 and are extremely pleased both with how they conduct business and the performance we’ve seen at the rostrum.

‘It’s essential that Lloyd has partners who share our ethos and work in tandem with, not against, our retail activities. I am confident that this extension will continue to help our business grow and evolve.’

Sam Panayides, sales director at Cox Automotive, added: ‘Lloyd Motor Group have been supporting drivers for almost half a century and are a trusted partner for many of the biggest OEMS in the industry.

‘The strong partnership between us has strengthened these past three years.

‘Their no-nonsense attitude to business has made them a popular vendor at our Leeds base. We are delighted to sign this agreement and continue our story together.’

Established in 1976, the Lloyd group represents BMW, Mini, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Kia, with branches across the north of England as well as one in Scotland.