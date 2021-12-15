London-based luxury car dealer Clive Sutton strikes deal to sell officially licensed Shelby Cobras

Luxury car dealer Clive Sutton is to offer continuation versions of the iconic Cobra sports car that are fully licensed by Shelby.

The London-based dealer has struck a deal to sell the replicas, which have been recreated in right-hand drive by specialist firm Superformance.

The MKII Slab Side, MKIII and MKIII-R Cobra models all combine classic styling with up-to-date engineering and build quality.

The MKII boasts a 5.7-litre engine, while both MKIII and MKIII-R cars benefit from an enormous 7.0-litre V8.

The MKII Slab Side is a ‘sanctioned continuation’ model priced from £124,950 and is built around a round-tube chassis with original-style transverse leaf-spring suspension.

The MKIII, meanwhile, starts from £123,950 and incorporates a wider body with wider wings and wheel arches.

As well as a five-speed transmission and independent front and rear suspension, it’s the only Cobra replica built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing.

The Clive Sutton MKIII-R – priced from £136,950 – adds a new styling package for a more updated look, including a revised rear diffuser and body-contour front splitter.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO of the dealership in his name, said: ‘We have a long history with the Cobra, so it holds a special place in our hearts.

‘Many of our customers grew up adoring this model, so we’re confident of a warm reception for our Cobra range.

‘Offering the world’s only Shelby-licensed Cobras is a source of great pride and we can’t wait to share these special vehicles with enthusiasts everywhere.’