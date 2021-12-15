Log in
A dark blue Shelby Cobra continuation car from Superperformance

London-based luxury car dealer Clive Sutton strikes deal to sell officially licensed Shelby Cobras

  • Clive Sutton strikes deal to sell world’s only Cobras licenced by Shelby
  • Continuation cars built by specialist firm in Florida, called Superformance
  • Sutton says model ‘holds a special place in our hearts’

Luxury car dealer Clive Sutton is to offer continuation versions of the iconic Cobra sports car that are fully licensed by Shelby.

The London-based dealer has struck a deal to sell the replicas, which have been recreated in right-hand drive by specialist firm Superformance.

The MKII Slab Side, MKIII and MKIII-R Cobra models all combine classic styling with up-to-date engineering and build quality.

The MKII boasts a 5.7-litre engine, while both MKIII and MKIII-R cars benefit from an enormous 7.0-litre V8.

A cream Shelby Cobra continuation car from Superperformance

The MKII Slab Side is a ‘sanctioned continuation’ model priced from £124,950 and is built around a round-tube chassis with original-style transverse leaf-spring suspension.

The MKIII, meanwhile, starts from £123,950 and incorporates a wider body with wider wings and wheel arches.

As well as a five-speed transmission and independent front and rear suspension, it’s the only Cobra replica built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing.

A light blue Shelby Cobra continuation car from Superperformance

The Clive Sutton MKIII-R – priced from £136,950 – adds a new styling package for a more updated look, including a revised rear diffuser and body-contour front splitter.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO of the dealership in his name, said: ‘We have a long history with the Cobra, so it holds a special place in our hearts.

‘Many of our customers grew up adoring this model, so we’re confident of a warm reception for our Cobra range.

‘Offering the world’s only Shelby-licensed Cobras is a source of great pride and we can’t wait to share these special vehicles with enthusiasts everywhere.’

