Long-serving employee retires at 90 after 75 years working for Vauxhall

Vauxhall is waving goodbye to a long-standing member of staff who has worked with the manufacturer for 75 years.

Bryan Webb is now 90 years old and has worked with the car brand since his 1946, when he walked into his local garage looking for a job.

He began working at Hough & Whitmore in Gloucester and four years later had completed his mechanical apprenticeship and by 26 he was workshop foreman.

Bryan said: ‘I love to keep busy and have thoroughly enjoyed my 75 years with Baylis and Vauxhall. I will miss my colleagues and wish them every success in the future.

‘The biggest change I’ve seen in my career is new technology coming in and I hope Vauxhall continues this trend with its growing range of all-electric cars and vans.’

He became warranty administrator at Baylis Gloucester 34 years ago and his career has seen him own a succession of Vauxhall models stretching across seven decades, beginning with a Vauxhall Velox in 1956.

Julian Bawdon, director at Baylis, said: ‘I have only known Bryan for 14 years of his long career with the company and he is a credit to both Baylis and Vauxhall. I would like to thank him for his incredible loyalty and hard work, as well as wish him a long and happy retirement.’

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall, said: ‘For anyone to enjoy a 75-year career is an impressive feat but to be involved with the same company for this length of time is remarkable.

‘On behalf of all of us at Vauxhall Motors, we thank Bryan warmly for his dedication, hard work and long service and we wish him a very happy and healthy retirement – it’s no less than he deserves.’