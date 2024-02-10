Long-standing Arnold Clark directors shift roles as part of ‘internal restructure’ at car dealer

Scottish dealer group Arnold Clark has completed a major reshuffle of its board with several directors moved to operational positions.

The outfit, which came top of our most recent Car Dealer Top 100 list, says it has undertaken an ‘internal restructure’ which has resulted in four directors vacating their posts.

Leading the way, and the only person to leave the group altogether, is director, Glen Gall, who is understood to have retired, according to Auto Retail Agenda.

Elsewhere, group finance director Jim Graham, group people director Carol Henry and group aftersales director Scott Grant have all switched to operational roles.

Graham moves positions after 16 years in various roles at the dealer group, while Henry has worked for Arnold Clark since 2012.

Confirming the changes, a spokesman for Arnold Clark said: ‘One of the directors has retired and is now not operational but the other three remain with the business in their operational roles and this is an internal restructure.

‘We will operate with a larger number of operational directors and managers and fewer company directors.

‘There will be no new directors appointed.’

The decision comes after Arnold Clark saw its operating profit drop to £190.7m in its latest year of accounts.

However, it did still record an EBITDA of £383.8m, placing it well clear of second placed Sytner.

Last month, Car Dealer reported that the firm’s owner – Lady Philomena Clark – was the car dealer who paid the largest tax bill in 2023.