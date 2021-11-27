Lookers appoints its first head of learning and development

Dealer group Lookers has appointed its first head of learning and development as it looks to help staff further their careers.

The newly created position has been filled by Danny Bishop, who joins after a stint at Ascent Performance Group where he was outsourcing training and academy and leader.

He will lead the dealer group’s focus on people development and learning and creating a new professional development academy to further promote and nurture talent, skills and capability at all levels.

Reporting to chief people officer Chris Whitaker, his role will assist in ensuring all employees have a clear development pathway to support personal and corporate growth, creating new opportunities.

Bishop, from Manchester, comes with more than two decades of experience in senior corporate roles.

Whitaker, who leads all Lookers’ HR and internal communications operations, said: ‘As a future-focused, ambitious company, we know that our people are key to our success, and ensuring that they can be their best in a supportive, friendly and team-orientated working environment is our top priority.

‘Danny joins Lookers with the experience, expertise and the know-how we need to help drive new growth and development in this important area, and I’m delighted to welcome him to our team.’

Bishop added: ‘I am thrilled to be joining Lookers at such an exciting time.

‘The senior team are firmly engaged and fully focused on its people and in creating a great place to work, and I’m really proud to be part of that.’