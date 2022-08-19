Lookers Audi Farnborough gives car enthusiasts a high-octane treat

Dealership group Lookers treated car fans from across Hampshire and Surrey to an exclusive event involving some of Audi’s best-performing brands.

The celebration of all things Audi at Lookers Audi Farnborough took place last Sunday (Aug 14) and offered a rare chance to bring like-minded fans of the brand together.

It saw owners and enthusiasts not only test-drive new cars from across the manufacturer’s range but also put their own vehicles on show.

Cars on display included the Audi RS 3 Saloon, Audi RS 3 Sportback, Audi RS 5, Audi R8 Spyder Performance and Audi RS Q8 Vorsprung.

The Audi SQ2 Black Edition and Audi SQ7 Vorsprung were also on show, with all vehicles supplied by Audi UK.

Jo Edmondson, head of business at Lookers Audi Farnborough, said: ‘It was an incredible event that gave everyone at the dealership and our guests the chance to get together and celebrate the very best that Audi has to offer.

‘Not only were guests able to enjoy the most innovative designs in the range, they got the chance to climb inside and test-drive some of Audi’s most advanced models.’

She added that one of the highlights was the display of vehicles from owners.

‘As well as the RS models supplied by Audi for the event, in total 43 people brought their own vehicles along to display, creating a very special moment for everyone.’

Also at the event was Jess White from the UK Audi Owners Club, who said: ‘From myself and my R8 owners I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff at Audi Farnborough and Lookers for a fantastic day.

‘It is amazing to have such support from a dealership and is a brilliant way to show Audi owners that the service they get from Audi is continued after purchase with events that showcase their beautiful cars.’

Jo Edmondson is pictured on the left alongside members of the Lookers Audi Farnborough team