Lookers becomes latest dealer to sell Chinese EV GWM Ora Funky cat

Lookers has become the latest dealer group to take a GWM Ora franchise.

The listed company confirmed its showrooms in Wolverhampton and Braintree will begin selling the £31,995 GWM Ora Funky Cat First Edition when the car goes on sale in November.

The addition of Chinese EV brand GWM Ora expands Lookers’ representation to 33 marques across its 144-strong dealership network.

Lookers CEO Mark Raban said: ‘As the UK’s leading future-focused motor retail group, with a proud heritage stretching back over 100 years, Lookers is committed to being UK consumers’ number one choice for all-electric driving.

‘Proud to be welcoming the new Ora Funky Cat First Edition to not one, but two, prominent Lookers sites in our nationwide network, this transformative car brings a fresh new look to the EV market and we are thrilled be among the first in the UK to showcase its arrival.’

Duncan McPhee, Lookers COO added: ‘A real game-changer for the UK’s EV marketplace, the Ora Funky Cat comes with an exceptional range, outstanding driver-focused features and a price point which many buyers will see as attractive.

‘We’re excited to have such a strong new EV offering for our customers, which will be proudly showcased at our Lookers dealerships in Wolverhampton and Braintree.

‘With a strong record of partnership success with established and emerging EV brands, the arrival of the Ora Funky Cat is a welcome and compelling addition to our growing portfolio.’

The Lookers announcement follows news last week of GWM Ora UK signing its first dealer.

Peter Vardy will begin selling the Funky Cat from its Carz showroom in Glasgow next month.

Other Peter Vardy showrooms offering the Funky Cat will follow in due course.

Commenting on the Lookers news, Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director, GWM Ora UK, said: ‘As a new brand

launching into the UK market, it is essential that we partner with the right businesses.

‘Lookers Group has a reputation for expert knowledge within the industry and I am confident they are best placed to help us deliver a premium EV ownership experience to UK customers.’

The Funky Cat, initially only available as a high-spec First Edition, is a new electric car from Chinese powerhouse Great Wall Motor.

It rivals the Mini Electric and Fiat 500e and comes with a 48kWh battery giving 193 miles of range.

Four colours will be available from launch, each with the option of a contrasting roof, and specification includes facial recognition, voice recognition, 360-degree cameras and adaptive cruise control as standard.

In August it was confirmed IM Group would be representing the brand in the UK.