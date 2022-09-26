Peter Vardy becomes first dealer to sell Chinese Ora Funky Cat EV

Peter Vardy has been named as the first dealer to represent Chinese car brand GWM Ora.

From November, customers will be able to see and test drive the unusually-named Ora Funky Cat First Edition, as well as place an order at Vardy’s Carz showroom in Glasgow.

GWM Ora UK confirmed Peter Vardy will be opening more showrooms selling its products during 2023, including one in Edinburgh.

CEO Peter Vardy said: ‘As a business we always look to work with exciting, unique and sustainable brands; GWM Ora ticks all these boxes.

‘As the first official retailer for the brand, we can’t wait to introduce the product to Scotland and get customers into vehicles.

‘With an accessible price and strong spec, we’re anticipating that the Ora Funky Cat First Edition will be very successful.’

The car brand said there will be a ‘big focus’ on partnering with physical dealers in the UK, but its products will also be available through an online sales platform.

Commenting on the Peter Vardy deal, GWM Ora UK sales and marketing director Toby Marshall said: ‘The appointment of our first official retailer is a huge milestone for the GWM Ora brand.

‘I look forward to working closely with the team at Peter Vardy as we navigate our launch phase and continue to develop our retailer network across the country.’

GWM Ora UK said it plans to be ‘one of the most disruptive’ electric vehicle brands to enter the UK market this year, and points to 8,000 registrations of interest in the new Funky Cat.

The Volkswagen ID.3-sized has retro EVs like the Mini Electric and Fiat 500e in its sights.

The First Edition model comes as standard with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The brand is owned by Chinese car powerhouse Great Wall Motors.

Last month it was confirmed IM Group would be representing the brand in the UK.