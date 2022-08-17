Lookers Ford dealership in Essex refused permission for new sign as it would cause ‘demonstrable harm’ to area

An Essex Ford dealership has been refused permission to erect a new sign outside its showroom after planners ruled it would have caused ‘demonstrable harm’ to the area.

Lookers Ford Colchester had been seeking the green light for a new sign at the front of its site, advertising the dealership’s Transit Centre.

The proposals were made to Colchester Council but have now been denied due to it being ‘clearly visible’ from surrounding public viewpoints.

The planning committee also raised concerns that the new addition would have been too close to an existing pylon sign, reports the Essex County Standard.

The council said: ‘By virtue of the proposed pylon sign’s position, scale, illumination and general form it will be clearly visible from surrounding public viewpoints and in conjunction with the existing pylon sign on site.

‘The addition of a further large pylon sign will result in the site having a cluttered appearance and the harmful cumulative impacts of the addition of a further pylon sign will result in demonstrable harm to the visual amenity of the area.

‘The harm identified to the visual amenity of the area will also have a harmful and unjustified impact on the setting of listed 79 Magdalen Street.’

Despite the setback, there was some good news for the dealership, which won approval for another sign attached to the main building.

It was also granted permission to add electric charging point totems as it looks to adapt to electrified motoring.

The ruling was made on the basis of a split decision.